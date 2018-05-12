Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Polling for Karnataka Assembly election ends, 70 per cent turnout

The polling figure is likely to go up as some voters were still queued up at the polling stations after 6 pm.

Hubballi Voters show their voting ID as they cast their vote for Karnataka Assembly elections in Hubballi on Saturday. | Express photo

By PTI

BENGALURU: The high-stakes Karnataka assembly elections saw a 70 per cent voter turnout today, the Election Commission said here.

The last assembly election in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 per cent polling, it said.

In what is projected as a tight race, voting was held in 222 out of 224 seats in a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S).

Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray-- more than 2400 men and over 200 women.

There are a total of 5,06,90,538, voters of whom 2,56,75,579 male voters, 2,50,09,904 female and 5,055 transgender voters.

Counting of votes will take place on May 15.

