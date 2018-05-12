Separate religion tag for Lingayats a key issue here

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: For the first time, voters of the Mumbai-Karnataka have gone beyond the regular water and border disputes. This time, they are anxious about the possible effect of the Congress government according to separate religion status for Lingayats. The State government was confident of gaining Lingayat votes if separate religion status is accorded. But the ground reality is that the common voters are angry over the division.

While several Veerashaiva pontiffs worked against the Congress for dividing the community, it was not so among the seers who supported a Lingayat religion. Except for Mathe Mahadevi, none of the Lingayat seers have been able to push voters towards Congress. “The movement was spearheaded by a few politicians and some mutts.

It was not the collective decision of all the sects of religion,” said a first-time voter. BJP national president Amit Shah held meetings with Veerashaiva pontiffs. But he steered clear of making any promise about according separate religion status by the Centre. The belt is now known for farmers’ agitations demanding water from the Mahadayi. The dispute between Goa and Karnataka is heading nowhere with parties promisinga solution only during election. Sugarcane growers have been angry with the state government over falling prices.