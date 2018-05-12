Siddaramaiah to BS Yeddyurappa: Leaders thank people of Karnataka, hope their support is in their favour

By PTI

BENGALURU: As polling for the Karnataka assembly drew to a close today, Chief Ministerial aspirants of both national parties, Congress and the BJP, thanked people for participating in the election process and expressed hope about public support in their favour.

"Dear People of Karnataka, Thank you for exercising your franchise today. I thank all the officers & staff connected with conducting the Election for their hard work & sincerity. And finally, to all the workers of the Congress party - I am indebted to you for all your efforts," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

"We have fought this election on the plank of our 5 year performance and our vision for the state. I am confident the people of Karnataka will bless us to continue serving them. #KarnatakaWithCongress" he said in another tweet.

The Congress, which has not announced its Chief Ministerial candidate, has maintained that Siddaramaiah is the face of the party during campaigning.

Meanwhile, BJP state Chief and its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa said his party is headed towards a landslide victory with the support of the people.

"Thank you Karnataka! Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today".

@BJP4Karnataka isheaded towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support! #KarnatakaVotes4BJP #KarnatakaElections2018" Yeddyurappa said in a tweet.

Indicating a tight race between BJP and Congress, most exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly electionstoday forecast a hung assembly with JD(S) likely to play the kingmaker, but were divided on which of the two national parties would emerge as the largest in the House.

"I sincerely thank all the voters of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and ensuring that polling process was peaceful,' JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.