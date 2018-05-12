Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Slow voting leads to officer being shuffled out in Chitradurga

The first vote of the booth was casted at 9-21 AM, even though the polling began at 7 AM all over the district.

EVM, Voting

Two machines each at Holalkere, Chitradurga and one each machines at Challakere and Hosadurga were found fault. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The presiding officer at No 111 Sampige Siddeshwara Higher Primary School was changed for the slow progress of voting in the booth.

The first vote of the booth was casted at 9-21 AM, even though the polling began at 7 AM all over the district. Giving information to Express, Returning officer Javaregowda said that the presiding officer was changed immediately.

According to the district election authorities two machines each at Holalkere, Chitradurga and one each machines at Challakere and Hosadurga were found fault.

Indelible mark on Right index finger

The indelible mark which was supposed to be marked on the left index finger was marked on the right index finger at the Sampige Siddeshwara Higher Primary School. Presiding officer Javaregowda said that the mark might have been marked in a hurry as there were problems with the voting machines at the booth. BJP voter J S Shambhu was marked on the right index finger.

