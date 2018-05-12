Who is voting in Karnataka polls 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost 5 crore voters will cast their vote today in what may be one of the most closely watched elections across India in the recent past. As Karnataka goes to the polls, both major national parties, the BJP and the Congress have their reputations at stake and have pulled no stops in ensuring that their candidates win.

With national elections due next year, the BJP is looking to defeat the Congress-led government headed by Siddaramaiah and is banking on bagging a large part of the votes from the urban areas of the state including the capital, Bengaluru.

READ | Karnataka polls 2018: Quick guide about today's voting process

According to the Election Commission, more than 56000 voting booths have been set up across the state in order to cater to 4.96 crore general electors. Out of this total, there are 2.51 crore male voters and 2.44 crore women voters. Interestingly, only 6 NRI voters are registered to vote this year and all of them are registered in the Kundapur district.

This year, 27,908 service voters will also be casting their votes through postal ballots. These include 27,461 male voters and 447 female voters. The results of the elections will be declared on the 15th of May.

Polling stations: 56,696

General electors: Men: 2.51 crore Women: 2.44 crore Others: 4552 NRI voters: Men: 5 Women: 1 Others: 0 Service voters: Men: 27461 Women: 447 Total: 27,908 NRI voters: all from Kundapur TOTAL: 4.96 crore



The capital city of Bengaluru has seen a lot of changes in terms of demographics in the past decade.

With Kannada speaking locals in a minority in the state capital,

Siddaramaiah at a roadshow in Chamundeshwari recently. | EPS

's attempts at stoking Kannada pride and deriding the BJP star campaigners as 'imports from the north' have caught the attention of many locals.

The result is the enthusiastic participation of the locals in several pro-Kannada movements in the past one year, the most recent being the banning of Hindi signage on Namma Metro signboards.