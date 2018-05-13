Age doesn’t stop 111-year-old seer Sri Shivakumara Swami from hitting the poll booth

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Hundred-and-eleven-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swami — who is regarded as nadedaduva devaru or the Walking God — of the Siddaganga Mutt continues to inspire many. On Saturday, the seer exercised his franchise at a polling booth set up inside a school on the mutt’s premises. The seer has reportedly voted in almost all the elections held after India’s independence — from panchayat to Lok Sabha polls.

In the elections in the past, the seer, after performing his daily rituals, would be the first one at the polling station to exercise his franchise. However, this time, he was not the first voter owing to age-related issues. Junior seer Siddalinga Swami was the first one to vote at 7 am. Shivakumara Swami, accompanied by his assistants, reached the polling station at 10.15 a.m. and cast his vote. The mutt comes under Myadala GP in Tumakuru Rural assembly constituency.