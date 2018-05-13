As voting ends, Big three sure of victory

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as most exit polls on Saturday evening predicted the possibility of a hung assembly, earlier in the day, leaders of all three major political parties (BJP, Congress and JD-S), claimed they were confident of getting a majority to form the next government in the state.“Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed. We will get 120 seats and form the government ... let their be no doubt on this,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru while reacting to the BJP state chief’s remarks on taking oath as the state’s next CM on May 17.

Siddaramaiah said people from all Backward Classes supported the Congress and the party would comfortably get the numbers required to form the government on its own. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national chief Amit Shah for recent raids by Income Tax sleuths on Congressmen in the state. He also accused JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda of bribing voters in Chamundeshwari.

Speaking to reporters in Shikaripur in Shivamogga district, Yeddyurappa expressed confidence that he would win the election by a margin of over 50,000 votes and the party will win more than 145 seats. “I will go to New Delhi on May 15 evening to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president Amit Shah, CMs of various states and other national campaigners who took part in the campaigning to attend the swearing-in ceremony to be held on May 17”, a confident Yeddyurappa said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K S Eshwarappa said the party will win 130 seats. According to him, “the entire Hindu society supported the BJP” in the election and Modi’s rallies had a big impact on voters.

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda too expressed confidence that his party would form the government. “We see the possibility of forming the government,” Gowda told reporters.

The former prime minister said people of the state have full trust in former chief minister and party state president H D Kumaraswamy’s leadership and they want to see him lead the state again.Gowda said unlike other parties, JD (S) has not indulged in distribution of cash and liquor to voters. JD (S), that is banking on support from Vokkaliga voters, is expected to do well in the Old Mysore region.In the event of a hung assembly, JD(S) will play a key role in formation of next government in the state. JD (S) leaders, however, maintain that they would neither join hands with the Congress nor the BJP.