Cash dole, clashes mark voting day in namma city, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru for the most part of the day witnessed peaceful polling except a few untoward incidents of violence and money distribution among voters. Viveknagar police arrested two men after they tried to distribute money to voters in Shanthinagar assembly constituency.

It is yet to be ascertained which party they belong to. Money distribution was reported in Yelahanka and Padmanabha Nagar as well. But the identity of the accused in these places could not be ascertained as they escaped despite the police giving them a chase.

Meanwhile, incidents of violence too were reported from across the city. At Kaval Byrasandra ward in Pulikeshinagar assembly constituency, Congress workers assaulted a JD(S) worker, who was requesting voters to cast their vote for the party's candidate. In Attibele, a Congress party worker was booked for roughing up a police constable during the election duty. Veeresh, a police constable attached to Attibele police was deployed for duty at polling booths 213 and 214. The accused Shivu Pillappa alias Shivakumar (32) was distributing pamphlets and canvassing among voters standing in a queue less than 50 metres from the polling booth.

A police officer said that "Veeresh objected Shivakumar entering the polling centre following which the latter's supporters gathered and abused Veeresh. They also tried to manhandle him but later, Shivakumar managed to escape. Attibele police are searching for him."

Peaceful election 
Speaking to TNIE, Kamal Pant, ADGP Law and Order, said the state witnessed no untoward incidents and the election process across the state was largely peaceful. However, four trivial cases were reported in Hassan, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura. 

