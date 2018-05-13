Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Chief Electoral Officer says exact polling percentage to be out by Sunday, thanks voters

The Chief Electoral Officer-Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar on Saturday said that the exact percentage of polling will be known by Sunday morning after completion of demustering tonight. 

By Express News Service

Addressing the media, he said that polling in all 222 assembly constituencies in 33 election districts is peaceful, except few incidents of group clashes in five places, rejection of polling process in a polling station in Bengaluru due to a technical snag. 

Thanking voters, polling officials and other personnel who helped in making the election peaceful, he said, “EC is happy with the polling in Bengaluru but there were individual cases booked with regard to violation of model code of conduct. All preparations have been done for counting on May 15,” he said when asked about the alleged distribution of money in Bengaluru South.   

Briefing about advanced M-3 EVMs introduced in six constituencies in Bengaluru for the first time in the country, Kumar said that it was successful and this will be introduced all over India in the coming days and a decision will be taken by EC soon.

Highlighting the special initiatives taken up by EC in Karnataka, he said that 606 pink polling stations were opened and as many as 26 polling stations were completely handled by specially-abled persons who carried out the duty well. A total of 28 ethnic polling stations were established, an app was launched to check voters list, total 1.86 lakh reminders were sent to voters through Facebook and 14,485 wheelchairs were provided for polling stations, he said.

Cong, BJP workers clash; BBMP corporator injured
Bengaluru: Tension prevailed at Hampinagar (RPC Layout) after Congress and BJP workers had a fight over a trivial issue outside a polling booth, in which local BBMP corporator Anand Hosur sustained injuries. The police resorted a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and the injured, Hosur, was rushed to a nearby hospital. A police officer said the incident took place at a nearby polling booth. Around afternoon, the BBMP corporator Hosur (BJP) had visited the booth to know about voting statistics. The Congress workers, who noticed him inside the booth, got angry and alleged that Anand had violated the election code of conduct by entering the booth. They started an argument with him and in a fit of rage, both party workers abused each other. 

