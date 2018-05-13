It is Brand Modi versus Siddu Bhagya

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: There is a small increase in voting percentage in Mumbai-Karnataka, and the BJP thinks it may toughen the fight for Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah showing up may have brought more people out to vote. Congress, on the other hand, is banking on state-run Bhagyas. Separate religion status for Lingayats and water shortage may have influenced voters. In Lingayat strongholds, more than usual number came to the booths.

But whether this will work in Siddaramaiah’s favour is yet to be known. In Badami, which is witnessing fight between Siddaramaiah and BJP leader B Shriramulu, rural population is happy with the CM’s Bhagyas. But many in Badami, Guledagudda and Kerur towns may favour Sriramulu for his work in Gadag and Ballari. Political analyst from Bagalkot, Istaling Sirsi said, “Congress is confident of winning Badami. But it is not easy to guess what is going on in minds of Veerashaiva and Lingayat voters.”

In Vijayapura, M B Patil is confident of retaining his seat though analysts say it could be by a small margin. In 2013, he won with just a 4,000 margin. Even if the Lingayat religion stand may turn against Patil, his getting water to the farmers may save him for another term.