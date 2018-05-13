Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Prominent faces, including Arvind Kejriwal and actor Ramya skip election campaign

From the Congress, the party's social media in-charge and actor Ramya did not participate in the election campaign.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Actor Ramya. | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: As top leaders of the Congress and the BJP battled it out for the Karnataka Assembly polls, some prominent faces were missing from the high-voltage campaigns to the run-up to the election.

Polling in the southern state took place yesterday and the results will be declared on Tuesday.

Seventy per cent voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes election.

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj did not participate in the campaign perhaps due to health reasons, BJP sources said.

On the other hand, the party did not invite actor and MP Hema Malini and Union Minister Manoj Sinha to bat for it in the state, said a BJP functionary.

"We only did not invite Hema Malini and Sinha. Their presence was not very much required here," he said.

From the Congress, the party's social media in-charge and actor Ramya did not participate in the election campaign.

"We invited her repeatedly, but she did not turn up. We have no idea what prevented her from campaigning actively," a party functionary said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders Atishi Marlena and Gul Panag featured in the party's list of star campaigners, but they, too, did not show up.

AAP sources said Kejriwal, Sisodia and Marlena were occupied with the issue pertaining to the removal of the advisors of Delhi ministers by the Centre.

The party had no information why Panag did not take part in the election campaign, they said.

"We tried our best to bring them. We were told that they were held up with the issue relating to the dismissal of Atishi Marlena (adviser to the Delhi education minister)," sources said.

The Centre had last month cancelled the appointments of nine advisors to Delhi Ministers, saying these posts were 'not sanctioned.'

"It is also a fact that if Kejriwal had come, he would have addressed a public meeting," an AAP functionary said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls Arvind Kejriwal actor Ramya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

This is my last election, fine with a Dalit Chief Minister: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka polls: BJP will win over 125 seats, asserts party's CM face Yeddyurappa

EVM, Voting

Bengaluru: Young voters say ‘none of the above’

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate