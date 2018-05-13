Low voter turnout may be bad for BJP and incumbent Congress

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Though the low voter turnout in all six districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka may harm BJP’s prospects in this polls, it would certainly affect Congress adversely, according to political expert Prof Chandrakant Yatnoor. Yatnoor is the registrar of Central University of Karnataka (Prof. in Pol Sc) in Kalaburagi district. He said that while the general assessment is that low turnout could mean bad news for BJP, he believes that it could be so for Congress too.

Congress is strong in Hyderabad-Karnataka in 31 out of 40 seats. While BJP’s hopes of winning a minimum of 15 seats may be dashed and the party might have to settle for 8 to 10, the strength of Congress could go down to 25 seats, he said.

High temperatures and wind followed by rain in most of the villages of Hyderabad-Karnataka region is the main reason for the low percentage of voting. Other reasons may be voter apathy and migration to city centres such as Bengaluru, with only few returning for the poll day, he said. The government and non-profit organisations should introspect as to why the participation has gone down despite awareness campaigns, he said.