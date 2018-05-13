‘Most Dicey’ Karnataka polls in decades see sizable voting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Polling in one of the most intensely fought assembly elections ended on Saturday with a voter turnout of 70 per cent. Yet, there is no clear indication which party is likely to benefit most from the

good voting, specially in rural areas. While some analysts see it as an advantage for Congress, others argue that it may help BJP as higher voter turnout indicates anger against the establishment and also many first-time voters would have come out to vote. Some even call it uncertain and unpredictable. “This is one of the most unpredictable elections that I have seen since 1972,” said political analyst M Madan Mohan. “Even after polling, it is very difficult to read the situation and it can go any which way. Many exit polls too can go wrong,” he added.

Like in the 2013 assembly elections, voter turnout in rural areas is much higher compared to cities like Bengaluru. Some districts like Chitradurga registered 76 per cent, Shivamogga saw voter turnout of 73% while it was much less in other cities. In fact, these regions registered high voter turnout even in 2013 elections.

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy says high voter turnout, especially in rural areas, is likely to help Congress as its government has taken many initiatives that were focused at the rural segment and backward classes. “The Siddaramaiah government started a number of social welfare programmes targeted at farmers and backward classes. Saturday’s high voter turnout is likely to help Congress,” he said. According to him, high voter turnout in many districts of Old Mysore region is likely to help JD(S) improve its performance.

However, some attribute high voter turnout to anger against the government. In fact, high voter turn out coastal Karnataka region may help BJP consolidate its base and improve its performance compared to 2013. Voting of 80 per cent in Bantwal constituency may work against minister B Ramanath Rai, while the party is likely to do well in Mangaluru city which registered comparatively low voter turnout, sources said.

The BJP also hopes to gain from the increased voting percentage in Mumbai-Karnataka region, where Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders had launched an intense and sustained campaign during the last few days. In Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Congress will be satisfied with the low turnout as it would have upset its calculations, specially as BJP was hoping to do well in the region. Generally, low voter turnout in the region always helped Congress, said an analyst.

“Both BJP and Congress will be disappointed with the results in Hyderabad-Karnataka Region. While the expectation of BJP getting a minimum of 15 seats will be badly hit, it will have to be satisfied with 8-10 seats (4-6 more seats than the previous elections). The strength of Congress might reduce to 25,” said Prof Chandrakant Yatnoor, Registrar of Central University of Karnataka. Prof Yatnoor teaches political science at the university.