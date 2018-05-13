Rise in polling, but no one party likely to benefit

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It is likely to be a keen contest in Mysuru region, including Chamundeshwari, with rise in voting percentage. Both urban and rural areas saw a huge turnout, and therefore there seems be no advantage for a single party. The BJP party kept a low profile. So clearly, the battle was between Congress and the JD(S). In the closely watched Chamundeshwari constituency, ST votes have split in favour of JD(S).

Polling was more in Vokkaliga, Kuruba and SC/ST-dominated localities. Congress and BJP may be in a neck-to-neck fight in Chamrajanagar districts. Kolar district recorded the highest polling percentage of 85 per cent, and observors say that this will benefit Congress and JD(S) in few seats.

Except in Chanapatna, all seats will have keen contest between Congress and JD(S).