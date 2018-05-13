Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Vote & watch: The suspense is on

Exit polls predict hung House, most give BJP the edge, unlike pre-election surveys that forecast Congress emerging as frontrunner.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sainath Pawar and Praveen Pawar, brothers from Saal Oni in Hubballi, pose with their brides Suman and Bandana after casting their votes at Pendar Galli booth soon after tying the knot, on Saturday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fiercely fought political battle for Karnataka seemed to have delivered a fractured mandate as the voting ended at 6pm on Saturday with most of the exit poll surveys predicting a hung assembly with the JD(S) emerging as the kingmaker.While the exit polls conducted by ABP-C Voter, Times Now-VMR, NewsX-CNX and Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat predicted a hung assembly, the Times Now-Today’s Chanakya gave a clear majority for the BJP with 120 seats in the 224-member house. India Today-Axis gave the Congress a score of 106 to 118 seats, tantalisingly close to the magic number of 113. Voting was held for only 222 seats as election for R R Nagar and Jayanagar seats have been put off.

The exit polls were divided in their prediction of the frontrunner too. Of the seven exit polls, five predicted the BJP surging ahead of the ruling Congress in the state, while only two saw the Congress retaining its edge over the BJP.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected the exit poll results as far from real. “We will get 120-plus seats and form the government. I will become CM again,” he said. The BJP, on the other hand, said it would perform much better than what the exit polls have predicted. Party MP Sriramulu, who has locked horns with Siddaramaiah in Badami constituency, said: “The game is over for the Congress. BJP will get at least 120 seats.”

JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti too rejected the exit poll results and said JD(S) would spring a surprise when results are out on May 15. “The numbers given by exit polls raise doubts about their authenticity and methodology,” Horatti said. Political analyst Harish Ramaswamy said: “The huge variation seen in seat predictions raises questions about the methodology adopted by these agencies. Voter surveys over a specific period of time seem more credible and accurate than exit polls.” Most of the pre-poll surveys had predicted a hung assembly with the Congress emerging as the frontrunner.

The battle for Karnataka, which is seen as having a major impact on national politics ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had drawn Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself to lead the charge against Siddaramaiah. Though Congress president Rahul too campaigned extensively, the party projected Siddaramaiah as the man who could deliver.

