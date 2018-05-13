Voter wins battle against ID duplication

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Rajeev Shetty, along with his friend, entered their designated polling booth inside the premises of Rotary Bangalore Vidyalaya at Nagadevanahalli, he was shell-shocked when the official examined his EPIC card and told him that the vote in his name had already been cast. Having travelled from Rajajinagar to this interior location inside Yeshwantpur to exercise his franchise, Shetty refused to give up.

Heated arguments and counter-arguments followed between Shetty and the polling officials inside booth no. 202 of this BBMP ward. Shetty produced his Aadhaar card and PAN card to prove his identity. According to a source, “The officials did repeated crosschecks and finally, Shetty was allowed to vote.” “The photo is a bit vague in some voter cards. Someone had duplicated Shetty’s ID card,” the source added.

He told The New Indian Express, “My vote is my right. Why should I allow someone else to snatch my right? I decided I will not let this kind of impersonation happen,” he added.However, a woman at Basavanpura ward in K R Puram constituency was not as lucky as Shetty. When she was told that her vote had already been cast in her name, she tried to prove her credentials to the staff at Government Higher Primary School at Seegehalli but it went in vain.