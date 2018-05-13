Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Will BJP net coastal Karnataka?

According to political analysts, whenever the polling is above 70 per cent, the results are likely to be unfavourable to the incumbent government.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of BJP flag.

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: In all three districts of coastal Karnataka – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada — voting percentage has crossed 75 per cent, which is 1-3 per cent higher than what it was in 2013 assembly election. It has raised hopes in the BJP camp. According to political analysts, whenever the polling is above 70 per cent, the results are likely to be unfavourable to the incumbent government. A Congress leader on condition of anonymity agreed that this could be true, but if the polling percentage is above 75 per cent.

The Congress, which was hopeful of winning at least 12 out of 19 constituencies in these districts, now are sure of just 8-10. On the other hand, BJP which was confident of a full-sweep following brisk campaigning by PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adithyanath is hopeful of just 10-12 seats. JD(S) are expectant too but only about Karwar constituency.

The above 80 per cent of voter turnout in Bantwal, where minister B Ramanath Rai is a candidate, has made Congress nervous. RSS worker Sharat Madiwala’s murder and discontinuation of mid-day meals in Kallada school may have influenced voters. In Mangaluru city, where the polling percentage is comparatively low, Congress is said to be have done well.

However, low percentage of voting in a few Catholic-dominated areas has worried the Congress. In Udupi, it is said to be 3-2 match between BJP and Congress while, in Uttara Kannada, BJP and Congress are locked in an intense battle. Congress and BJP are said to be ahead in 3 constituencies each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vote coastal Karnataka eelction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Voter wins battle against ID duplication

Voter apathy is a half-truth, say annoyed Bengalureans

Karnataka polls 2018, First_time_voter_showing_ink_mark_at_Vidyapet

Bengaluru Rural voters make an early start 

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate