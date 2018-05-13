Will BJP net coastal Karnataka?

Express News Service

MANGALURU: In all three districts of coastal Karnataka – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada — voting percentage has crossed 75 per cent, which is 1-3 per cent higher than what it was in 2013 assembly election. It has raised hopes in the BJP camp. According to political analysts, whenever the polling is above 70 per cent, the results are likely to be unfavourable to the incumbent government. A Congress leader on condition of anonymity agreed that this could be true, but if the polling percentage is above 75 per cent.

The Congress, which was hopeful of winning at least 12 out of 19 constituencies in these districts, now are sure of just 8-10. On the other hand, BJP which was confident of a full-sweep following brisk campaigning by PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adithyanath is hopeful of just 10-12 seats. JD(S) are expectant too but only about Karwar constituency.

The above 80 per cent of voter turnout in Bantwal, where minister B Ramanath Rai is a candidate, has made Congress nervous. RSS worker Sharat Madiwala’s murder and discontinuation of mid-day meals in Kallada school may have influenced voters. In Mangaluru city, where the polling percentage is comparatively low, Congress is said to be have done well.

However, low percentage of voting in a few Catholic-dominated areas has worried the Congress. In Udupi, it is said to be 3-2 match between BJP and Congress while, in Uttara Kannada, BJP and Congress are locked in an intense battle. Congress and BJP are said to be ahead in 3 constituencies each.