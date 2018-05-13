Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Women, youth voted in large numbers this election, says Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar said women and young voters exercised their franchise in large numbers in today's poll and the turnout was expected to cross 70 per cent.

Published: 13th May 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Voters show their Election Commission IDs before they cast their ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar today said women and young voters exercised their franchise in large numbers in today's poll and the turnout was expected to cross 70 per cent.

"It is heartening to tell you that women and young voters have come out in large numbers in this election and we are expecting voter turnout percentage to cross 70 per cent," he told reporters here.

He did not give further details saying, "We will come back to you once again with all details.

"Kumar said a 55-year-old official on election duty died of a heart attack, while a 58-year-old woman tried to immolate herself by dousing herself with kerosene at Devagiri in Haveri district, but was saved by officials present at the spot.

The CEO said adequate compensation would be given to the family of the official.

He did not reveal the reason for the woman trying to commit suicide.

Kumar said there were five minor clashes reported from various parts of Karnataka.

He also said re-polling would take place at Hebbal assembly constituency's Lottegollahalli polling station on May 14 due to failure of an EVM.

"The polling was stopped there due to EVM failure," he said' Kumar a total of Rs 94 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 24.78 crore and various items like sarees, vehicles, dhotis, utensils and electronic gadgets worth Rs 66 crore were seized in the run-up to the polls.

"This is more than eight times the seizures made in the last assembly election," he added.

Elections have already been postponed in Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies in Bengaluru, he stated.

Polling in Jayanagar constituency was deferred following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijay Kumar on May 4, he said.

The Election Commission had yesterday postponed polling in Rajrajeshwari Nagar seat to May 28, saying the current electoral process in the constituency has been "vitiated" by parties and candidates by trying to influence voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjeev Kumar Karnataka Karnataka election Karnataka election 2018 Karnataka polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Siddaramaiah to BS Yeddyurappa: Leaders thank people of Karnataka, hope their support is in their favour

Bengaluru's poor show pulls down Karnataka's average voter turnout

Amit Shah comedy show, PM Modi's image declining: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate