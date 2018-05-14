Bengaluru techies to take leave to watch Karnataka poll result action

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not just for cricket and football matches, some people in Bengaluru are taking full

day leave on Tuesday just to watch Karnataka Assembly election results. While some took entire day off, some preferred ''work from home'' to watch the results live.

This year the assembly elections took a curious turn with no major party likely to come to power with a simple majority as per the exit polls. It’s a do or die election for the Congress and for the BJP it’s a matter of prestige to win the election. For JDS, however, it’s crucial as it is a question of the party's continued existence.

This has also shown some impact on its supporters, who are hardcore supporters of the three major competitors.

K A Chandrakanth, an IT professional in Bengaluru has taken a day off on Tuesday.

"Some of my friends, like-minded people are meeting at a friend's place on Tuesday, to watch results live on television. If we go to office, we might not get the pulse of it. With the different figures by so many exit polls, we are left curious to know the results, so we decided to take a leave,'' he said. On asking what he told at his workplace, Chandrakanth says, ''Nothing, just applied for a casual leave.''

Sridhar M N, another techie with a multi-national company is also taking an off. "I cannot sit at office and keep asking for updates from others. There is social media, but I prefer sitting in front of TV, this mood comes once in five years. I am very much interested in state politics which is at an exciting mode

now,'' he said.

Some of the locals have taken a ''sick leave''. Mahesh (name changed) who works at Vikas Soudha is also planning to take an off. "I have not informed at my office but I will apply for a sick leave on Tuesday morning. I personally want JDS, the regional party to get more seats or come to power,'' he said.

Priyamvadha Srinivas, who works as a developer at one of the leading IT firms has chosen to work from home. "At home, my husband who met with an accident two weeks back is on leave as his leg is

fractured. My brother-in-law and his wife too have taken off. At my in-laws house, everyone shows interest in politics. So, I decided to work from home to not miss the results. It’s like a feast. My mother-in-law will prepare non vegetarian dishes along with sweets. We are going to celebrate the festival of democracy. We personally want BJP to come to power, but any party with a stable government will also be preferred,'' she added.