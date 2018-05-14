Karnataka election results will be out in 5-7 hours once counting begins on Tuesday: Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar on Monday said that the earliest result of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will known by 1 pm and the final figure will be known by 4 pm.

Explaining the elaborate arrangements made for counting at the press conference, he said that result will be known within five hours after the commencement of counting at 8 am if the polling stations are 200 and below in a constituency.

It will take two more hours if the polling stations are more than 200. The final figures of the districts such as Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar will be available by 4 pm because of higher turn out, he said.

He said that total of 16,662 personnel involved in 38 counting centres will count the votes of 222 assembly constituencies. Except for two counting centres in Mysuru, in all other districts, one counting centre is established.

Fourteen tables have been arranged for each constituency where there are 200 polling stations. 21 tables are provided wherein 300 polling stations are there. Each round will take 20 minutes.

Bursting crackers prohibited:

As Section 144 is clamped across the state, assembling of more than five persons is banned. This apart bursting of crackers, using loud speakers are also banned. There is prohibition of selling liquor also, Kumar said.

Repolling in 3 polling stations:

Repolling was held across three polling stations in the state and the voter turnout figures are below:

Kustagi in Koppal: 71.18 percent (Polling Station 20), 71.18 percent (Polling Station 21) and

Lottegollahalli in Bengaluru: 53.32 percent