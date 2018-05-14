Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka election results will be out in 5-7 hours once counting begins on Tuesday: Chief Electoral Officer

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar on Monday said that the earliest result of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will known by 1 pm and the final figure will be known by 4 pm.

Published: 14th May 2018 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Voters show their Election Commission IDs before they cast their ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar on Monday said that the earliest result of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will known by 1 pm and the final figure will be known by 4 pm. 

Explaining the elaborate arrangements made for counting at the press conference, he said that result will be known within five hours after the commencement of counting at 8 am if the polling stations are 200 and below in a constituency.

It will take two more hours if the polling stations are more than 200. The final figures of the districts such as Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar will be available by 4 pm because of higher turn out, he said. 

ALSO READ | Voter turnout in Karnataka 72.13 per cent, highest since 1952 Assembly polls

He said that total of 16,662 personnel involved in 38 counting centres will count the votes of 222 assembly constituencies. Except for two counting centres in Mysuru, in all other districts, one counting centre is established.

Fourteen tables have been arranged for each constituency where there are 200 polling stations. 21 tables are provided wherein 300 polling stations are there. Each round will take 20 minutes. 

Bursting crackers prohibited: 

As Section 144 is clamped across the state, assembling of more than five persons is banned. This apart bursting of crackers, using loud speakers are also banned. There is prohibition of selling liquor also, Kumar said. 

Repolling in 3 polling stations:

Repolling was held across three polling stations in the state and the voter turnout figures are below: 

Kustagi in Koppal: 71.18 percent (Polling Station 20), 71.18 percent (Polling Station 21) and

Lottegollahalli in Bengaluru: 53.32 percent

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka assembly polls results 2018: D-day for parties as everyone confident of victory

Bengaluru techies to take leave to watch Karnataka poll result action

Party offices wear deserted look before Karnataka poll results 2018

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets