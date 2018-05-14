Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: State sees record turnout, but Bengaluru low at 54.76%

Though low voter turnouts for the Karnataka Assembly Elections in Bengaluru disappointed citizens, the state fared better as it recorded a voter turnout of 72.13% - the highest on record.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka polls 2018

Image for representational purpose only. | EPS

By Express News Service

Though low voter turnouts for the Karnataka Assembly Elections in Bengaluru disappointed citizens, the state fared better as it recorded a voter turnout of 72.13% — the highest on record. The highest so far was 71.90% in 1978 assembly polls.

As per data released by the Election Commission, Bengaluru, with polling held in 26 constituencies out of 28 on Saturday, registered an average turnout of 54.76% — lower than the 57.33% it had recorded in the 2013 assembly elections. Polling was remanded in Jayanagar due to the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar, and in Rajarajeshwari Nagar due to allegations of Congress candidate Munirathna’s involvement in a fake voter ID scam. The turnout in the state saw a marginal increase from 71.45% in 2013.

The highest turnout in the state was recorded at Hosakote at 89.97% while the lowest turnout of 48.03% was seen at Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli constituency.In the Bengaluru region, Anekal had the highest turnout of 63.99%, followed by Yelahanka, with 63.01%. Turnout of above 80% was recorded in 72 constituencies across the state. A total of over 4.97 crore citizens voted in the elections, of which, over 15.4 lakh were first-time voters.

Responding to the low turnout in Bengaluru, several citizens and activists voiced that the numbers were not a true reflection of the turnout due to electoral rolls not being updated.Many residents have shifted homes, or have died or have simply moved to other states or even abroad; but their names continue to remain on the voters’ list. These people, of course, do not turn up to vote, although their names continue to exist in the list.

For instance, Anup Kodange, a resident of Srirampura, said the names of four members of his brother’s family were listed in two constituencies, while his father’s name was listed in as many as three constituencies. “This happened even though they had applied for deletion of their names from the respective constituencies,” Kodange said.

In another case, a mother of a 30-year-old resident in Malleswaram, died two years ago, but her name continues to be on the voters’ list despite her father having completed the formalities to update the details with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. But the same was not updated in the voters’ list and the deceased person’s name continues to remain on the list.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls Election Commission Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
EVM, Voting

Repoll at Hebbal constituency booth #2 today

Neither Siddaramaiah, nor Yeddyurappa will become Karnataka Chief Minister: JD(S)

Voter turnout in Karnataka 72.13 per cent, highest since 1952 Assembly polls: CEO

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'