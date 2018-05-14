Karnataka polls: State sees record turnout, but Bengaluru low at 54.76%

By Express News Service

Though low voter turnouts for the Karnataka Assembly Elections in Bengaluru disappointed citizens, the state fared better as it recorded a voter turnout of 72.13% — the highest on record. The highest so far was 71.90% in 1978 assembly polls.

As per data released by the Election Commission, Bengaluru, with polling held in 26 constituencies out of 28 on Saturday, registered an average turnout of 54.76% — lower than the 57.33% it had recorded in the 2013 assembly elections. Polling was remanded in Jayanagar due to the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar, and in Rajarajeshwari Nagar due to allegations of Congress candidate Munirathna’s involvement in a fake voter ID scam. The turnout in the state saw a marginal increase from 71.45% in 2013.

The highest turnout in the state was recorded at Hosakote at 89.97% while the lowest turnout of 48.03% was seen at Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli constituency.In the Bengaluru region, Anekal had the highest turnout of 63.99%, followed by Yelahanka, with 63.01%. Turnout of above 80% was recorded in 72 constituencies across the state. A total of over 4.97 crore citizens voted in the elections, of which, over 15.4 lakh were first-time voters.

Responding to the low turnout in Bengaluru, several citizens and activists voiced that the numbers were not a true reflection of the turnout due to electoral rolls not being updated.Many residents have shifted homes, or have died or have simply moved to other states or even abroad; but their names continue to remain on the voters’ list. These people, of course, do not turn up to vote, although their names continue to exist in the list.

For instance, Anup Kodange, a resident of Srirampura, said the names of four members of his brother’s family were listed in two constituencies, while his father’s name was listed in as many as three constituencies. “This happened even though they had applied for deletion of their names from the respective constituencies,” Kodange said.

In another case, a mother of a 30-year-old resident in Malleswaram, died two years ago, but her name continues to be on the voters’ list despite her father having completed the formalities to update the details with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. But the same was not updated in the voters’ list and the deceased person’s name continues to remain on the list.