Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Party offices wear deserted look before Karnataka poll results 2018

With the results of the crucial Karnataka elections just a few hours away, offices of BJP, Karnataka Pradesh Congress and JD(S) wore a deserted look with no activities or any senior leaders.

Published: 14th May 2018 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the results of the crucial Karnataka elections just a few hours away, offices of the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP), Karnataka Pradesh Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) here wore a
deserted look with no activities or any senior leaders.

With the exit polls throwing unpredictable figures, various party offices did not seem to have any preparation for celebrations as well. "We do not know what will happen after the vote count. We have
kept crackers, sweets and garlands ready, but we don’t want to reveal it. We will wait till the trends are out by afternoon,'' said a Congress leader on the condition of anonymity.

READ | Karnataka polls: Hung House, exit of Congress as single largest party predicted

The scenario at the JDS and BJP offices was no different. One of the staff at KPCC Office on Queens Road said there were hardly any persons present on Monday. "It was quiet today. On results day,
people including AICC General secretary and State in-charge K C Venugopal and KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao will start pouring in,'' a staff member told The New Indian Express.

At the BJP office, while some party workers seemed excited and jubilant, others are already nervous about tomorrow.

Many leaders including Shobha Karandlaje, Arvind Limbavali, Ashwath Narayana, PC Mohan were at seen at the makeshift office waiting to welcome B S Yeddyurappa who is scheduled to meet about 150 workers, volunteers, vistaraks who were a part of the election campaigning at various levels. Everybody is confident of a victory with no less than 120 seats tomorrow. B S Yeddyurappa visited the office at around 5 PM and spent rest of his time meeting his well-wishers, taking phone calls. He had initially planned to return to Shikaripura but has now decided to stay back in Bengaluru. B L Santosh has written thanks giving letter to all their party workers

The preparations for tomorrow are going on at the headquarters where all the action will take place with a huge gathering of the party volunteers. The BJP's office in Malleshwaram was also looked desolated. "Why should one come a day before polling results. We are going to win with a simple majority,'' sources
from BJP's office said.

Most of the candidates took their chance on Monday to reportedly visit their assembly constituency. A few went on temple visits.

“None of the party members or candidates are out of the state or country as the gap between polling day and counting day is less,'' said the sources. There is a tension among senior leaders too, but they are confident of emerging as winners.

At JDS offices, workers and leaders looked relaxed. "We know victory will be ours. We are getting ladoos from Appaji canteen for our workers and others. We are going to celebrate in a big way. We have
already kept crackers ready. The exit polls and other results will not be true. We are coming back with a bang for sure,'' JDS MLC Saravana said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls 2018 Karnataka assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka assembly polls results 2018: D-day for parties as everyone confident of victory

Bengaluru techies to take leave to watch Karnataka poll result action

Karnataka election results will be out in 5-7 hours once counting begins on Tuesday: Chief Electoral Officer

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets