Party offices wear deserted look before Karnataka poll results 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the results of the crucial Karnataka elections just a few hours away, offices of the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP), Karnataka Pradesh Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) here wore a

deserted look with no activities or any senior leaders.

With the exit polls throwing unpredictable figures, various party offices did not seem to have any preparation for celebrations as well. "We do not know what will happen after the vote count. We have

kept crackers, sweets and garlands ready, but we don’t want to reveal it. We will wait till the trends are out by afternoon,'' said a Congress leader on the condition of anonymity.

The scenario at the JDS and BJP offices was no different. One of the staff at KPCC Office on Queens Road said there were hardly any persons present on Monday. "It was quiet today. On results day,

people including AICC General secretary and State in-charge K C Venugopal and KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao will start pouring in,'' a staff member told The New Indian Express.

At the BJP office, while some party workers seemed excited and jubilant, others are already nervous about tomorrow.

Many leaders including Shobha Karandlaje, Arvind Limbavali, Ashwath Narayana, PC Mohan were at seen at the makeshift office waiting to welcome B S Yeddyurappa who is scheduled to meet about 150 workers, volunteers, vistaraks who were a part of the election campaigning at various levels. Everybody is confident of a victory with no less than 120 seats tomorrow. B S Yeddyurappa visited the office at around 5 PM and spent rest of his time meeting his well-wishers, taking phone calls. He had initially planned to return to Shikaripura but has now decided to stay back in Bengaluru. B L Santosh has written thanks giving letter to all their party workers

The preparations for tomorrow are going on at the headquarters where all the action will take place with a huge gathering of the party volunteers. The BJP's office in Malleshwaram was also looked desolated. "Why should one come a day before polling results. We are going to win with a simple majority,'' sources

from BJP's office said.

Most of the candidates took their chance on Monday to reportedly visit their assembly constituency. A few went on temple visits.

“None of the party members or candidates are out of the state or country as the gap between polling day and counting day is less,'' said the sources. There is a tension among senior leaders too, but they are confident of emerging as winners.

At JDS offices, workers and leaders looked relaxed. "We know victory will be ours. We are getting ladoos from Appaji canteen for our workers and others. We are going to celebrate in a big way. We have

already kept crackers ready. The exit polls and other results will not be true. We are coming back with a bang for sure,'' JDS MLC Saravana said.