Repoll at Hebbal constituency booth #2 today

The EVMs and VVPAT have been drawn from the reserve-list prepared for election on Saturday, and two teams of polling personnel and three polling officers each are appointed for the re-election.

Published: 14th May 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Repolling at the polling station number 2 at Gandhi Vidyalaya, Kannada and Tamil Primary School, Lettegollahalli of 158 Hebbal Assembly Constituency, will be held today between 7 am and 6 pm, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka has said. District Magistate will declare a holiday in the polling area.

The decision to conduct a repoll was taken by the CEO on Saturday after voters who came in the morning realised that VVPAT slips were being generated even before the vote was cast. Voters saw that after pressing the control unit, even before pressing the ballot button for casting a vote, VVPAT paper slips were being generated.

Engineers from BEL, which have manufactured the EVMs, rushed to the spot and technically examined the system. Based on their recommendations, a repoll was recommended to held on Monday. The EVMs and VVPAT have been drawn from the reserve-list of EVMs prepared for election on Saturday, and two teams of polling personnel and three polling officers each are appointed for the re-election. One team is kept as reserve.

Efforts have been taken to inform the public in public-places and door-to-door regarding the repoll on Monday, along with distribution of voter-slips. On Sunday, loud-speaker announcements were made through autos, regarding the repoll continuously in the Lottegollahalli area.The police nodal officer too was informed, and he has assured that his team will camp in the repoll area to prevent any violations during the repoll on Monday.BEL engineers have also been requested to be present in the HQ. Contesting candidates and election agents too have been informed.

