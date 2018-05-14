Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily rubbishes exit polls, says Congress will get majority in Karnataka

Moily claimed that earlier, the exit polls were conducted by experts and professionals, but these days, such exercises were "very much influenced by their (the TV channels') own particular affiliation

Published: 14th May 2018 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

 Veerappa Moily (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Dismissing exit polls that have predicted a hung Assembly or a BJP lead in the just-concluded Karnataka election, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily today claimed that his party would get a simple majority in the southern state.

"If the people have voted for performance, I think the Congress should get it. I think in all probability, we will at least get a simple majority," the former Union minister told PTI, a day before the counting of votes in Karnataka.

On the options before the Congress if it falls short of the required numbers, the former Karnataka chief minister said: "Only tomorrow, can we tell (after the results are out)".

Moily claimed that earlier, the exit polls were conducted by experts and professionals, but these days, such exercises were "very much influenced by their (the TV channels') own particular affiliations".

Asked if the Congress was ready to join hands with the JD(S), led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who is expected to be the kingmaker in Karnataka in case of a fractured verdict, he said he did not want to comment as he strongly felt that his party would get a simple majority.

Stating that the Congress ran a positive campaign in the run-up to the polls, Moily alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in contrast, ran a negative campaign, resorting to personal attacks against Congress leaders.

"(If) negativity can fetch positive results (for the BJP), God alone can save the country," he quipped.

Describing Karnataka as a "secular land", the former Union Law Minister said he did not think the BJP could have a "real, natural growth" in the state.

He declined to comment on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement yesterday that "it is fine if the party decides to have a Dalit chief minister".

"I don't know why has he given such a statement. It is up to him. I do not want to comment on his statement. Let the majority (of the seats) come to the Congress party, then let us discuss who should be the chief minister," Moily said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Veerappa Moily Congress Karnataka Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Rs 2000, cash,money

Karnataka polls most expensive ever in terms of expenditure by parties and candidates: Survey

Decision on Karnataka CM will be taken by party high command: Mallikarjun Kharge

Karnataka polls 2018

Karnataka polls: State sees record turnout, but Bengaluru low at 54.76%

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets