BJP attributes success in Karnataka assembly polls to PM Modi's development call, Amit Shah's strategy.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the good showing by the BJP is the result of the hard work by the BJP booth workers over the one year.

Published: 15th May 2018 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 01:26 PM

BJP workers dance to celebrate the party's lead on more than 110 Assembly seats as the counting of votes is in progress outside the party office in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the latest counting trends for the Karnataka assembly election which showed the BJP heading towards a victory in the state, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders--Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attributed the success of BJP in the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for development and party president Amit Shah.

Talking to a news channel after the counting trends showed the BJP ahead, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the latest counting trends shows that it is the Congress which indulges in ''polarisation''.

Sitharaman said the good showing by the BJP is the result of the hard work by the BJP booth workers over the one year.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for development and lifting people from all levels has been favoured. People did not go by the Congress' divisiveness and polarisation,'' she said.

''The lead that the PM gave and the strategy of party president have all worked together,'' the Defence Minister added.

Talking to a news channel, Law and IT Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, ''It is a day of victory for the strategy that our president laid out. It is a day of our gratitude for the people of Karnataka. The people of the State rose above the caste divide.''

''It is a historic day. With full honesty, we will take the state forward on the path of development,'' he said.

As per the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be heading for a simple majority on its own in Karnataka.

The party was ahead in 115 constituencies out of 222 seats for which trends were available from the Election Commission.

The ruling party Congress is ahead in only 63 seats followed by JD(S) in 40 and its alliance partner BSP one and others two.

TAGS
BJP Karnataka Assembly election Karnataka polls Nirmala Sitharaman Karnataka poll results

