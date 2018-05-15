BJP rushes three senior ministers to Karnataka as Congress appears to steal march

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the BJP appearing to be falling short of a majority in Karnataka, the party rushed three senior ministers to the state to talk with possible allies to cobble up the required numbers for forming the next government in the state.

Union minsters Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and J P Nadda met BJP chief Amit Shah this afternoon and later left for Bengaluru.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present at the residence of Shah.

As the BJP emerged the single largest party but fell short of a majority, the Congress sprang a surprise, declaring it will back the JD(S) in forming the government.