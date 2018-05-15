Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Chill in God's Own Country: Kerala Tourism tells Karnataka MLAs; tweet later deleted

Kerala Tourism made the offer on Twitter amid frantic efforts by the BJP, Congress and JD(S) to cobble up the numbers to form a government.

Published: 15th May 2018

BJP workers dance to celebrate the party's lead on more than 110 Assembly seats as the counting of votes is in progress outside the party office in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 15 May 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Kerala government today made an amazing offer to the newly-elected Karnataka MLAs facing the melee of a hung verdict -- unwind in Gods Own Country.

"After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe and beautiful resorts of God's Own Country," Kerala Tourism tweeted with a 'Come Out And Play' hashtag.

Within hours, it was retweeted almost 5,500 times and liked by almost 9,000 people.

The tweet, amidst political uncertainty in Karnataka, went viral on the microblogging site, with twitterati appreciating the humour of the tourism department of the Left Front government in Kerala.

Many referred to the tweet as "trolling of Karnataka MLAs by Kerala Tourism".

The tweet was later deleted.

Incidentally, Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam is from Kerala.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka with the Congress coming second and the JD(S) a distant third.

The Congress and the JD(S) have joined hands and staked claim to form a government.

