Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress trying to subvert people's mandate, alleges BJP's CM face Yeddyurappa

BJP Chief Ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa today accused the Congress of trying to subvert the popular mandate and come back to power through the back door.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: BJP Chief Ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa today accused the Congress of trying to subvert the popular mandate and come back to power through the back door by offering support to JDS to form the government.

Yeddyurappa said the people of the state had rejected the Siddaramaiah government "lock, stock and barrel" and given a mandate for change.

"The people had given a mandate for a Congress-mukt Karnataka," the BJP strongman told reporters shortly after the Congress offered support to JDS-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Yeddyurappa said there was anti-incumbency against the Siddaramaiah government and the chief minister himself had suffered a "pathetic defeat" in his home constituency of Chamundeshwari.

He said the party "condemns the devious means being adopted by the Congress".

"The Congress is trying to subvert the popular mandate and come back to power through the back door. People of Karnataka will never accept this," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka Assembly Election results 2018: Here's the partywise vote share

BJP rushes three senior ministers to Karnataka as Congress appears to steal march

CM Siddaramaiah resigns after Congress defeat in Karnataka polls

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears