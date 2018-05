By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge seems hesitant in becoming the Chief Minister with the brand of a Dalit leader. Kharge told reporters that whenever the question of a Dalit as CM arose, his name cropped up.

“I may be a Dalit, but I am in Congress from 1972 — beginning of my political carrier ... I have the record of not losing a single election. I have worked as a minister under several CMs and was also the KPCC chief. Though this is the case, I do not know why somebody brands me as a CM contender under the Dalit category. If at all the high command considers my name for the CM’s post, let it give me the post considering my experience,” Kharge said.