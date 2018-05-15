Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

H D Kumaraswamy will be CM, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy also dismissed reports that a section of MLAs of their parties were unhappy over their joining hands in government formation.

Published: 15th May 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

PTI5_15_2018_000168A

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah JD S President H D Kumaraswamy with other leaders leave after meeting with Governor Rudabhai Vajubhai Vala as Congress extends party support to JD S to form the new government after Karnataka Assembly Election results 2018 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 15 May 2018. | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: H D Kumaraswamy would be the chief minister of the JDS-led government supported by the Congress, outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah said today after a meeting between the two parties over a power deal.

Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy also dismissed reports that a section of MLAs of their parties were unhappy over their joining hands in government formation.

"We have decided that Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister," he told reporters after leaders of the two parties met at a hotel here.

Karnataka poll results 2018 UPDATES

Siddaramaiah said the two parties had the numbers.

"We are 117 together," he added. Asked about reports of dissension among some Congress MLAs over the two parties coming together, he dismissed it as "a baseless rumour."

Kumaraswamy said there was no revolt by MLAs in his party also.

Defending the Congress and JDS coming together, he said it had been done to "save secular forces" in the country.

On the Congress having described the JDS as the "B team" of the BJP, Kumaraswamy said, "several criticisms will be there during elections."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

RSS cadres helped enormously in Karnataka polls, says BJP general secretary Ram Madhav

Karnataka polls 2018: Yeddyurappa hits at Congress for forming alliance with JD(S)

If Karnataka governor invites BJP, it would mean inviting horse trading: Ghulam Nabu Azad

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls