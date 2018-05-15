If Karnataka governor invites BJP, it would mean inviting horse trading: Ghulam Nabu Azad

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today said if the Karnataka governor invites BJP to form the government, it would mean that he was "openly inviting horse trading, corruption and defection in the parties."

Speaking to reporters after meeting governor Vajubhai Vala, Azad said the Congress and JD (S) have adequate numbers to form the government and that the coalition would provide a stable government.

"Should honourable governor invite BJP that means you are openly inviting horse trading, inviting defection in the parties and under the constitution, as the head of the state of Karnataka, you should not." Azad said.

The Congress leader said the BJP laying claim to form the government for being the single largest party holds no good.

"Because there is Supreme Court judgment in the case of Goa wherein the Congress emerged as the single largest party, but the BJP in coalition with small parties was able to show the adequate numbers," he said.

"The court held that it was not necessary that the single largest party can claim if a group of parties have adequate numbers to be sworn-in," Azad said.

He said the Congress-JD (S) coalition government would provide "a stable government without poaching into the premises of any other political party."

He said the Congress and the JD (S) have submitted separate letters to Vala.

While the Congress letter is about extending support to JD (S), the JD (S) has stated in its letter that it has got support of the Congress and therefore, its leadership should be invited to form the government, he added.