JD(S) accepts Congress support to form government, Kumaraswamy seeks time from Karnataka Governor 

By PTI

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy today wrote to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala informing him about his decision to accept the Congress' support to form the government.

In a dramatic twist, the Congress today offered support to JD(S) to form the government after the BJP, which was emerging as the single largest party, appeared to be falling short of a majority.

In a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, Kumaraswamy, whose party was a distant third after the BJP and Congress, sought an appointment for this evening.

"This is to submit to your good self that I have accepted the support extended by the Indian National Congress (I) party for forming the Government.

In this regard, I seek your appointment today evening between 5.30 pm to 6.00 pm," Kumaraswamy said in a letter, copy of which was released to the media.

The Congress offered support to the JDS-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda to form a government as the assembly polls appeared to throw up a hung verdict.