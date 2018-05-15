Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka assembly polls results 2018: D-day for parties as everyone confident of victory

While exit polls are divided over which party will emerge the single largest, - BJP, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have expressed confidence of forming the government on their own.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:00 AM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah greets his supporters after voting in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 at Hundi village in Mysore on Saturday. | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is D-day for political parties in Karnataka with the counting of votes for the
assembly elections scheduled to take place today.  About 222 constituencies went to polls on Saturday with the state registering a record voter turnout of 72.36 percent. 38 counting centres have been set up across the state with 5 alone in Bengaluru.

While exit polls are divided over which party will emerge the single largest, each of the three major parties - Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have expressed confidence of forming the government on their own. Any party requires a simple majority of 112 to stake claim to form the government.

READ | Karnataka election results will be out in 5-7 hours once counting begins on Tuesday: Chief Electoral Officer

While, the Congress has pegged its estimate between 114 and 120 out of 222 seats, the BJP has expressed confidence of getting close to 130 seats. Despite not having candidates in all 224 constituencies
considering its pre-poll alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the JD(S) has hopes of touching at least 50 seats, elevating its position to that of a kingmaker, if not the king.

After months of hectic campaigning, back-to-back rallies, continuous tours of the state, leaders across party encouraged workers to take enough rest over the weekend but not the excitement and nervousness- in equal measure- is back in circles of all parties.

While the BJP has already announced state president B S Yeddyurappa as its CM candidate and the JD(S) has named H D Kumaraswamy, the Congress leadership is mum about its choice of next CM, if the party returns to power.

ALSO READ | Karnataka polls: Hung House, exit of Congress as single largest party predicted

Amid murmurs of a coalition government being the only possibility in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who has successfully driven the Congress' campaign from the front, has spoken about his stand on a Dalit CM.

The election for Rajarajeshwari constituency will be held on May 28 and fresh notification for elections in Jayanagar constituency, which was countermanded due to the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, will be announced later.

