Karnataka poll result: Here are five options before Karnataka Governor to form the next government

With no party reaching the halfway mark, the ball is now in the court of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala (File EPS photo)

With the two trailing parties, Congress and JD (S) coming together in the hope of forming the next government in Karnataka, the BJP has opposed the move and wants to stake claim to form the government.

Here are the Governor's best options:

  1. Call a coalition of political parties which have formed a pre-poll alliance to for the government 

  2. Call the single largest party that stakes a claim to form the government with the support of other political parties and independent candidates

  3. Call a coalition of parties formed post-election if all allies unanimously express intention to join hands and form a government 

  4. Call a coalition of parties formed post-election where some allies express interest in joining the government while others will only support from outside the government. 

  5. Call a coalition of parties that was formed after the election, but only a few allies join the government and the rest promising to provide support from outside.

