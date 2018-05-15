Karnataka poll result: Here are five options before Karnataka Governor to form the next government

By Express News Service

With the two trailing parties, Congress and JD (S) coming together in the hope of forming the next government in Karnataka, the BJP has opposed the move and wants to stake claim to form the government.

With no party reaching the halfway mark, the ball is now in the court of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. The Governor can exercise general order of preference to call a party or a group of parties willing to work together to form the government.

Here are the Governor's best options: