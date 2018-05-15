Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka poll result would have been different had Congress gone with JD(S): TMC

"Congratulations to the winners of Karnataka polls. Those who lost, fight back," TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Had the Congress formed an alliance with the JD (S) before the Karnataka Assembly election, the poll outcome would have been "very different", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

According to the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 113 constituencies, the number required for a simple majority in the Assembly.

"If Congress had gone into an alliance with JD (S), the results would have been different, very different," Banerjee tweeted.

The ruling Congress is ahead in 53 seats, while former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 37 constituencies.

Elections were held in Karnataka on May 12, and the votes are being counted today.

