Karnataka polls 2018: BJP sweeps all five seats in Udupi

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi's five constituencies which were once known as the pocket borough of the Congress party have been wrested by the BJP this time bagging all of them.

Sitting MLA from BJP, Sunil Kumar in Karkala constituency secured 91,245 votes and defeated Congress' candidate Gopal Bhandary who got 48,679 votes.

Sunil Kumar has increased his winning margin of 4,254 votes in 2013 election to massive winning margin of 42,566 votes this election. Faction that existed earlier in the Karkala congress had led to poor start of election campaigning this time and the Congress party candidate Gopal Bhandary suffered a major electoral setback as a result, it is said.

B M Sukumar Shetty of BJP catapulted from his social work to politics in Byndoor constituency. This is his electoral debut. Speaking to reporters, B M Sukumar Shetty said that with the blessings of Goddess Sri Mookambika of Kollur helped him to win the election.

''I developed contacts with the people who are in the ground level in the constituency. I helped them whenever it was necessary. This factor helped me'' he said.

B M Sukumar Shetty was defeated by Congress Poojari with the huge margin of 31,149 votes in 2013 election. However, in this election, Shetty gave a big jolt to Poojari as the former won against the latter with a wide margin of 24,393 votes.

In Kundapur constituency, the result of which was expected by many experts in the region, has shown that Halady haste is unstoppable.

Halady Srinivas Shetty's winning margin against Congress' Malyadi Shivaram Shetty was 40,611 votes in 2013. This time, the winning margin of Halady Srinivas Shetty has increased to 56,405 votes.

BJP put up a muscular performance in Kaup constituency where its candidate Lalaji R Mendon wrested the seat from Congress' Vinay Kumar Sorake by the margin of 11,917 votes.

Raghupathi Bhat of BJP from Udupi constituency trounced his nearest Congress rival Pramod Madhwaraj with a margin of 12,044 votes. It appears that Mogaveera voters in Malpe region stood solidly behind BJP's Raghupathi Bhat.