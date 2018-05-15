Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls 2018: H D Deve Gowda assured he won't leave secular combination, says Opposition leaders

Opposition leaders today advised UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and JD(S) leader  Deve Gowda to stay united to defeat the BJP and the former PM assured them he would not desert the secular combination.

Published: 15th May 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. | File photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders today advised UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda to stay united to defeat the BJP, and the former prime minister assured them he would not desert the "secular combination" despite pressure from the BJP to "break" his party.

According to opposition sources, Gowda is in touch with all the other secular opposition parties, including the Congress, and the exchange of views is continuing since last night after the internal party reports on the results were discussed.

"All the opposition parties are in touch with each other since last night. We had a talk with Deve Gowda and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. We knew what the BJP would do to come to power. It was decided to advise both the leaders to join hands to stop the BJP," a senior opposition leader said.

Karnataka poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi says BJP represents India, congratulates party workers

"Gowda assured opposition parties he will not leave the secular combination despite pressure form the BJP to break the JD(S). He has no intentions to join the BJP," the leader said.

Despite the assurance from Gowda, opposition leaders chose to play it safe, refusing to come on record about the JD(S) leader's plans.

Though the Opposition is confident about the combination to work in Karnataka, the fear of horse trading looms large over them.

BJP workers celebrate with colours the party's decisive lead in Karnataka Assembly elections as the counting of votes is in progress outside the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. | PTI

The Left parties, which have criticised the BJP for forming governments even after not getting a majority in Goa and Manipur, hoped that the Governor takes the constitutional way of installing a government that has a majority on paper.

"The BJP is perfecting the art of losing elections and forming governments. It has become the trademark or USP of the ruling party," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told PTI.

CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy also spoke on the same lines.

"All dirty manipulations and horse trading can be expected from the BJP as usual. Had this wisdom of unity prevailed before the elections, the result would have been different.

"The Congress should learn a lesson about flexibility on unity with other secular forces in the country," Reddy said.

The Left parties also said that "state specific pre-poll alliances" should be forged by opposition parties to defeat the BJP.

The Karnataka Assembly election results threw up an unexpected suspense today, as a simple majority tantalisingly eluded the BJP and the Congress quickly proclaimed support to third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power.

All eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala who will have to decide whether to call BJP, the single largest winner of seats, to try to form the government or go with the JD(S)-Congress combine, which together have a clear majority in the 224-member Assembly.

Elections were held for 222 seats on May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deve Gowda Karnataka polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
BJP workers celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly elections at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. | PTI

How expressions changed at BJP headquarters with Karnataka swings

Single largest parties weren't invited to form government in Goa, Manipur: Sitaram Yechury

PTI5_15_2018_000168A

Karnataka polls 2018: Hung prediction- Exit poll hits and misses

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls