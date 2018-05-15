Karnataka polls 2018: Yeddyurappa hits at Congress for forming alliance with JD(S)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said the Congress Party is trying to come to power in the state by forming an alliance with the Janata Dal (United), despite facing rejection, which will not be tolerated by the people of the state.

Yeddyurappa, while addressing the media, asserted that the people have given their mandate to the BJP and has voted for 'Congress mukt' Karnataka.

Hitting at Siddaramaiah, the BJP leader said that the anti-incumbency and people's apathy is so strong that the former suffered defeat from his home constituency.

"The people of Karnataka rejected last five-year misrule of Congress-led by Siddaramaiah Government. The people voted for change and gave a mandate for Congress free Karnataka," he said.

"Congress is trying to come to power despite facing people's rejection. They are coming back to power from the back door, but people of Karnataka will never tolerate it," he added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka to the Governor.

The Congress party has agreed to join hands with JD(S) to form the next government in Karnataka.

This new political development emerged after the numbers of the BJP started to drop from 115, which was a majority number.

But at the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading on 105 seats, Congress on 78, JD (S) on 37, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party on one seat, and Independent on one seat.

Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 113 seats to form the government.