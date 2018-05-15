Karnataka polls: CEO says earliest poll results will be out by 1 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar on Monday said the earliest result of the assembly election will be known by 1 pm on Tuesday and the final results will be out by 4 pm. The final figures of districts such as Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar are available by 4 pm, he said.

Kumar said 84 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed at the counting centres. Section 144 has been clamped, , which means assembling of more than five persons is banned.

On RR Nagar repolling, he said that the 9,896 voter ID cards seized are in police custody. Therefore, the EC has asked District Electoral Officer Maheshwara Rao to collect the photo copies of those cards to issue new voter ID cards.

Allegations rubbish

Badami election officials denied the allegations on finding the postal ballot papers at a private lodge in the town on Monday. Clarifying the foul play, the election officials said that “we have only found instruction papers-form 13(a)(b), which will be explaining the government employees on the procedures to be followed during casting their franchise via postal ballot at a private lodge.”

“On getting information we rushed the spot and found this as a rumour. There were no postal ballots found inspected the entire hotel. A complaint has been registered to investigate the incident and will be taken serious action against those who spread the fake new,” an official said.