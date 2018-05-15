Karnataka polls: ‘Confident’ BJP may end up knocking on JD(S) doors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While exit polls are divided over which party will emerge the single largest in Karnataka, BJP leaders — much like other parties — continue to exude the confidence of crossing the midway mark to form the government on their own. While leaders moved around in the BJP office with broad smiles on Monday “confident” of a majority, many were nervous on the eve of counting. As the possibility of a coalition government is being considered, central leaders and not the state leaders, are expected to take the reins.

While it is a given that both the BJP and Congress will woo the JD(S) if it successfully emerges as the kingmaker, the difference in numbers will decide the bargaining power of HD Deve Gowda’s party. While analysts believe that ouster of Siddaramaiah will be the first condition of JD(S) if it decides to go with Congress, the same may not be a yardstick for BJP. “JD(S) has nothing against Yeddyurappa and will not ask for a replacement,” said political analyst A Narayana of Azim Premji University.



In the case, the JD(S) compels the BJP to change its CM candidate for a coalition to be made possible, it is likely to suggest someone like Jagadish Shettar or Govind Karjol — who enjoy some popularity but are not mass leaders. The possibility of the JD(S) agreeing to someone who may grow bigger than the coalition is unlikely.

A year ago, according to party sources, when the party was beginning to prepare for the poll, BJP had to make a choice between a dominant caste leader Yeddyurappa and RSS idealogue B L Santhosh for the CM face. After much deliberation, Yeddyurappa was chosen. The BJP is expected to defend his name for CM post unless it is on the backfoot.

While H D Kumaraswamy’s sudden trip to Singapore right after voting on Saturday made way for speculations on whether he held talks with leaders of both parties, the job of forging a coalition — if needed — will be taken forward for the BJP by its central leadership. The BJP general secretaries meet in New Delhi on the eve of counting in Karnataka has added strength to this speculation.