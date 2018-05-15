Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Hung House in sight, Congress, BJP netas see CM dreams

Uncertainty opens up space for negotiations; Names of  KPCC chief Parameshwara, Kharge and Mahadevappa doing rounds

Published: 15th May 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah (File photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With exit polls predicting a hung-assembly, many Congress leaders are seeing the possibility of being made the Chief Minister, especially after Siddaramaiah made it clear that he is willing to make way for a way for a Dalit CM. 

Demand for a Dalit CM has been growing louder with KPCC President G Parameshwara emerging as the frontrunner and community leaders such as B Basavalingappa, K H Ranganath and Mallikarjuna Kharge also in the race.Parameshwara, the longest-serving KPCC President, is known to be a pliant leader, who is close to the party high command.

If Siddaramaiah has a say, he would throw his weight behind H C Mahadevappa, who is also a Dalit and who followed Siddaramaiah to Congress, from JD(S). He has served as a Minister in Janata Dal and Congress-JD(S) governments, and is close to Deve Gowda and may help break ice between Congress and JD(S), party sources said.   Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge could also be a contender, but he has said that he would be like to be considered because of his seniority and not because of his caste.

Party sources said that JD(S) may go along with a Dalit CM for two reasons: to stop a strong Ahinda leader like Siddaramaiah from coming back to power and to take credit for making a Dalit the Chief Minister.If the Congress-JD(S) combine looks for a non-Dalit Chief Minister, many including veterans R V Deshpande and Ramalinga Reddy will be considered, because they are known to be accommodating and to be close to Deve Gowda.

Karjol has a chance 
If BJP and JD(S) cobble up a coalition, senior leader Govind Karjol  will lead the CM race. In such a coalition, non-Dalit CM contenders would include Shobha Karandlaje, R Ashok and K S Eshwarappa. Ashok was the DyCM in the BJP government, in the Ananth Kumar camp. K S Eshwarappa, a backward-caste leader, has also served as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shobha, also a Vokkaliga, is a close associate of Yeddyurappa.

If the JD(S) is part of a coalition, H D Kumaraswamy may not accept anything less than the CM post and his brother H D Revanna will make a pitch DyCM post. With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner and with secular forces across the country joining hands, Gowda and his sons will be cautious about their choice. The party has been out of power for more than ten years and, wanting to do well in general elections, may retain its secular identity to regain confidence of Muslim voters who kept away from JD(S) in assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalit CM Karnataka polls Karnataka politics Siddaramaiah Hung Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka polls: Parties open back channels ahead of verdict today

Congress flag

Many Chief Minister aspirants in Congress, I’m also one: G Parameshwara 

benami transactions, 2000 currency,

Karnataka polls: With few odds to beat, election betting thrives

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets