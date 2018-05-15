Karnataka polls: Parties open back channels ahead of verdict today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the results of which, according to exit polls, may not throw up a clear majority. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly went to the polls on May 12.

Though Congress and BJP leaders publicly claim that they are confident of winning a clear majority, they hope to emerge as the single largest party at least and take JD(S) support to form government. The Congress seems to have already started working on ‘strategies’ to get support from the JD (S) in the event of a hung House. Congress leaders met at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence on Monday night to discuss the possible outcome, while Yeddyurappa met his party leaders at the BJP office.

Sources privy to the developments told TNIE that some senior Congress leaders have started approaching JD(S) leaders hoping to get their support for a coalition. “Though we claim that we will come to power with a simple majority, in reality we may fall short of a few seats. If that happens, we might have to go with the JD (S),” said a senior Congress leader. “In fact, one round of talks were held between senior leaders in the national capital. It was also discussed with BSP leader Mayawati,” the leader said.

Confirming about Congress leaders approaching the party, a JD(S) source said, “some opportunistic Congress leaders have approached party leaders trying to ensure that their candidature is not opposed if both the parties decide to form the government.” However, the JD(S) too is waiting for a clear picture to emerge after the counting before placing all its cards on the table. Party insiders hope that it would get around 55 seats and will be in a better position to negotiate with Congress or BJP.

In the event of extending its support to Congress, the JDS() is likely to put forth many conditions, including not considering Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara and D K Shivakumar for the top post. The JD (S) insiders have also not ruled out the possibility of going with BJP though it may damage its secular credentials. In such an event, JD (S) may go with a Dalit CM from BJP and Deputy CM from its side.