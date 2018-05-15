Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: People rejected Congress divisive politics, says BJP

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying someone was dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister, a reference to Gandhi's statement during the campaign.

Published: 15th May 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

A BJP worker celebrates holding a lotus party symbol after party's decisive lead in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the BJP set to emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka, its leaders described today's Assembly poll results as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda and claimed that the people had rejected the divisive, toxic and negative politics of the Congress.

According to Election Commission (EC) figures at 3 pm, the BJP had won 57 seats and was leading in 47 segments, well on course to emerge as the single largest party in the southern state.

The ruling Congress had won 29 seats and was leading in 49 constituencies.

Buoyed by the emerging picture, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying someone was dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister, a reference to Gandhi's statement during the Karnataka poll campaign that he was ready for the top post if his party won the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Prasad's cabinet colleague, Nirmala Sitharaman, said it was a historic day for the BJP and the results were an endorsement of Modi's development agenda.

The people had rejected the divisive, toxic and negative politics of the Congress, she added.

Another Union minister, Nitin Gadkari, hailed the BJP's performance in the southern state and said the results and trends available till now virtually proved that the saffron party's "Congress-free India" slogan was turning out to be true.

"We had been talking about a Congress-free India. The Karnataka poll results are virtually proving that. The Congress is not in power in any of the key states, barring Punjab. The condition of the Congress is such that it is opposing (the BJP) for the sake of opposing," he added.

Stating that the poll results underlined the faith of the people in Modi's leadership and the BJP's ideology, Prasad exuded confidence that the party would retain power at the Centre after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Prakash Javadekar, another Union minister who was also the BJP in-charge for the Karnataka election, said the saffron party performed better than the Congress as it was a party of the masses, while the latter was a party of dynasts.

"This is a victory of Modi and party president Amit Shah's strategy," he added. Polling for the 222 of the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka was held on May 12.

Polling for the R R Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in the Jayanagar seat, following the death of the BJP candidate.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

JD(S) accepts Congress support to form government, Kumaraswamy seeks time from Karnataka Governor 

Congress decides to back JD(S) in forming government in Karnataka 

BJP's victory in Karnataka asembly election unbelievable: NCP

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears