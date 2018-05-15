Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: What three parties had to say ahead of counting

Our party will come with simple majority. We will cross 100 seats out of 224 seats. We are expecting BJP to get 75 seats or less. But JD(S) will stand third with not more than 40 seats.  

Hubballi Voters show their voting ID as they cast their vote for Karnataka Assembly elections in Hubballi on Saturday. | EPS

‘Win in select 20 seats can swing polls in Cong favour’

What are your expectations?
Our party will come with simple majority. We will cross 100 seats out of 224 seats. We are expecting BJP to get 75 seats or less. But JD(S) will stand third with not more than 40 seats.  We are expecting neck-to-neck competition in around 20 seats, where candidates from all the three parties will win or lose with 500 to 2,000 votes. We are hoping a large number of candidates from these 20 will be from Congress. 

What about the numbers?
There is no doubt that Congress will form government. We will win 112 seats. Congress will win in Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar too. 
If you fall short, will you join hands with JD(S)?
We will win with a majority.  

Who will be the next CM?
We have faced election under Siddaramaiah’s leadership. He will be our next CM too.

Who is responsible for a victory or defeat?
If we win, major share of the credit should go to Siddaramaiah. Not just with the welfare schemes, he has done so much work on the ground, travelling across the State. His pro-poor schemes have been applauded not just in Karnataka but across the country. We are not going to lose, so there is no question of holding anyone responsible.

Arvind Limbavali confident of BJP winning 150 seats 

As counting day dawns upon them, all three major political parties in Karnataka are confident of emerging victorious. Here is what BJP’s state general secretary Arvind Limbavali said about the counting day.

Are you excited or nervous?
I am neither. There is no need to be excited since we have known for months now that we are going to get a majority. There is no need to be nervous because we are confident of forming the government. 

How many seats do you expect to win?
We will win with a comfortable majority. My estimate is anywhere between 116 and 150 seats.

What is BJP’s plan in the case of a hung assembly? 
We will get a clear majority. 

Who would you credit the results to?
We would credit every BJP worker right from the booth level volunteer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
 
Will the BJP consider an alternate candidate for the CM’s post?
We have declared Yeddyurappa as our CM candidate and there is neither a change in that nor the need to have an alternative.

No party will get majority, says JD(S) man Sindhia

With exit polls indicating that no party is likely to get a clear majority, JD (S) is likely to play an important role in formation of new government in the state. 

JD(S) leaders hope that the party will get over 65 seats and decision on joining hands with Congress or BJP will be taken by senior leaders HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, and also newly elected MLAs of the party. While JD(S) leaders were earlier  saying that their party will win by a majority, its National Working President PGR Sindhia in an interview said that no party is likely to get majority. 

What is the JD(S) expectation?
Let’s wait for few more hours and everything will be clear. As of now, it looks like no party will get a majority. There was no wave in favour of any party and I do not think any party will get a clear majority.

How many seats is JD (S) expecting to win?
We will win in over 65 seats.

In the event of a hung assembly, will the JD (S) go with Congress or BJP?
Depends on numbers of seats and nothing can be said about it at this point in time. It has to be discussed and decided. I cannot say anything now.

