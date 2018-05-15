Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: With few odds to beat, election betting thrives

Not just in the form of money, bets are also being placed with agricultural land and cattle in rural areas.

Published: 15th May 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

benami transactions, 2000 currency,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/RAICHUR : While the contestants who fought the state assembly election are anxiously waiting for the results, many across the state are on the edge because they have placed substantial bets on poll results. While the Satta Bazaar is thriving in the state, the police  agencies are helpless as gambling is not conducted by organised syndicates. It is learnt that betting over election results is happening in almost every constituency in the state. Constituencies that are expected to witness a high-voltage fight are drawing huge stakes. Not just in the form of money, bets are also being placed with agricultural land and cattle in rural areas.

For instance, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s hometurf, Chamundeshwari constituency, is one of the favourite choices of gamblers. The constituency is expected to see and a neck-and-neck fight between the CM and JD(S) strongman G T Devegowda. Punters, not only from the Mysuru region but also from across the state, have reportedly placed high-stakes that are unparalleled to those placed in any other assembly constituency in the state. Starting from a few thousands of rupees, bets are also being placed for lakhs.

“People are betting even on the number of votes the runner-up will get. They have bet in the ratio of 1:5 on the result of both candidates. The betting is a common pastime for many of my friends. I have bet `50,000 but don’t want to reveal on whom,” said a voter in the constituency.In Raichur, a video of man holding bundles of `500 and `2,000 and engaging in betting has gone viral in social messaging apps. Going by the conversation in video, this betting was held for Lingasugur assembly segment candidates - Manappa Vajjal of the BJP and Siddu Bandi of the JD(S). 

The business in betting may cross `1,000 crore, but the police say they are not able to crack down on gamblers because it happens in close-knit circles. “In cricket betting, we can track the gangs. But in  elections, it happens through personal connections and within a group of friends. Also, building evidence in such cases is tough,” said a senior IPS officer, adding that he has not come across any arrests for betting on poll results in his career spanning more than 20 years.If at all one is caught, he will be booked for gambling or putting stakes in a game of chance, which are punishable offences.

BETTING ON:

  • Which party will get more seats
  • Who will win and who will be in 2nd and 3rd position in a constituency?
  • Winning margin
  • Number of seats the three major parties get
  • Who will be the Chief Minister


High risk, high profit
As most exit poll results suggest a hung assembly in the state, many have also taken the risk of betting high stakes for the party that will get a simple majority. Here ‘more the risk, more the profit’ attitude works. Players have gone to the extent of betting on 1:10 odds. Not limited to state polls results, the betting has also extended to which coalition government will come in case if there is hung assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satta Bazaar Karnataka polls Election betting Election gambling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka polls: Parties open back channels ahead of verdict today

Congress flag

Many Chief Minister aspirants in Congress, I’m also one: G Parameshwara 

Karnataka polls: ‘Confident’ BJP may end up knocking on JD(S) doors

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets