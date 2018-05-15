Karnataka rejected Congress' corruption, divisive casteism, claims Amit Shah

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the people of Karnataka rejected the Congress's corruption and divisive politics by voting the saffron party as the single largest party in the 224-member Assembly.

"I thank people of Karnataka for voting BJP as the single largest party. This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress's corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism," Shah said in a tweet.

Shah also congratulated each and every worker of the BJP's Karnataka unit including party's chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa for their relentless efforts.

"Like rest of the nation, the great land of Karnataka has shown their unwavering trust in PM Narendra Modi's clean, transparent and pro-development governance," he said.

Karnataka delivered a hung Assembly with the BJP set to win 104 seats. The BJP fell short by eight seats of a simple majority.