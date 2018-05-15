Party would form government in Karnataka: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi today said the multi-party system has thrown a challenge to the BJP but it would emerge "with flying colours" to form government in Karnataka.

Attacking the Congress and the JD(S), Lekhi said the post-poll alliance was a "desperate attempt" by them to keep her party out of power and exuded confidence that their combine would never materialise as they would realise that people of Karnataka would not accept them.

"The multi-party system has thrown a challenge to us. We are sure that we will take up this challenge and win.

People of Karnataka have given a mandate against the Congress government. But instead of honouring the mandate, they are making a desperate attempt to keep us out of power," Lekhi said.

She said that Governor Vajubhai Vala should exercise his discretion and invite the single largest party to form the government in the state.

The BJP leader, who is herself an eminent lawyer, said the Congress has been reduced to 77 seats as compared to 122 earlier, reflecting the "anger" against the Siddaramaiah government.

"Their own ministers have lost the elections. There was anger against Congress government. This vote is against them. Congress has been routed in these elections. By forming alliance with JD(S), they are trying to subvert the mandate," Lekhi said.