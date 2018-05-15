Repolling in Hebbal booth peaceful

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Repolling at polling station number 2 at Gandhi Vidyalaya in Lottegollahalli of Hebbal assembly constituency ended on a peaceful note on Monday. The decision to conduct the repoll was taken after voting was stopped on Saturday due to EVM-VVPAT malfunction. However, Monday being a working day, the station — which has around 1,400 registered voters — saw rush only in the morning. By 9 am, a good number of senior citizens and working professionals were seen at the booth to case their vote.

According to T K Velladurai, an independent contesting from the constituency, many people chose to ignore the polling altogether as they had to rush to work. “They should have conducted the repolling on Sunday ... then more number of voters would have shown,” he claimed. A voter turnout of 53.32% was recorded here.

The 49 voters, who had exercised their franchise on Saturday before the malfunction was discovered, showed up again on Monday to cast their vote. However, this time, officials inked the left middle finger of these voters instead of the left index finger which already had the ink mark. By afternoon, thanks to the rain, the polling station wore a deserted look. Meanwhile, repolling in two other booths — polling station 20 and 21 — in Koppal district’s Kushtagi constituency was also held on Monday. The voter turnout in both the polling stations was 71%.

Protest against Congress MLA

Tension prevailed for a while after JD(S) and BJP workers protested in front of an apartment block in the constituency alleging that Congress candidate Suresh B S was distributing money to woo voters. According to Muni Sanjeevaiah, a resident, “Protesters blocked road leading to the apartment. The police then arrived and convinced the protestors to come to the station and file a complaint. The protest, however, did not affect the polling.” A police officer said, “We have collected CCTV camera footage. The candidate said he had arranged for breakfast for party workers and he was paying the caterers when some people mistook it for bribing.”