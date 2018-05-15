Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Senior BJP leaders Nadda, Pradhan to attend Karnataka MLA meet tomorrow as central observers

Senior leaders J P Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan will attend a meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs in Bengaluru tomorrow as the party's central observers.

Published: 15th May 2018 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister J P Nadda (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior leaders J P Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan will attend a meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs in Bengaluru tomorrow as the party's central observers.

The decision to send the two leaders to Bengaluru was taken by the BJP parliamentary board today.

"J P Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs of the party at 11 am tomorrow in Bengaluru.

They would be the central observers," BJP media in-charge Anil Baluni told reporters.

READ | Karnataka polls 2018 result: BJP single largest party; Congress, JD(S) stitch alliance

With the BJP appearing to be falling short of a majority after the results of the Karnataka assembly polls were declared, the party today rushed its three senior leaders to the state to talk with possible allies to cobble up the numbers required to form the next government in the state.

The Congress has announced it will support the third-placed JD(S) in forming the government in Karnataka.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and J P Nadda left for Bengaluru after meeting BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi this afternoon.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present at Shah's residence.

