Single largest parties weren't invited to form government in Goa, Manipur: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today said the single largest parties in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya were not invited to form government and the same rules should be followed in Karnataka.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today said the single largest parties in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya were not invited to form government and the same rules should be followed in Karnataka.

"BJP govt appointed Governors didn't invite Single Largest Party in either Goa, 2017 (INC, 17 out of 40 seats), Manipur 2017 (INC 28 of 60) or Meghalaya 2018 (INC 21 out of 60). Union ministers gave arguments supporting them. The precedent is there to follow, right? "Same 'rules' followed when state governments were formed in Goa, Manipur and Bihar recently, must be followed now.

Karnataka poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi says BJP represents India, congratulates party workers

Sauce for the goose must be sauce for the gander! JD(S)-Congress are together, past the majority mark & must be called to form the govt and take the floor test," Yechury wrote on Twitter.

He also referred to a tweet by senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley in which he had said that a majority coalition should be allowed to prove it has the numbers to form a government in case of a fractured mandate.

"In a hung assembly, if majority of the elected MLAs form a coalition, the government would be constitutionally right in inviting the leader of the majority coalition to form the government and prove their majority within a short period," Jaitley had tweeted.

